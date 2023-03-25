Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Waypoint REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Waypoint REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waypoint REIT

In related news, insider Hadyn Stephens 108,430 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. In other Waypoint REIT news, insider Hadyn Stephens 108,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. Also, insider Susan MacDonald bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,900.00 ($50,268.46). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.