The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.10

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.35) on Friday. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total value of £11,010.15 ($13,521.00). In other news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £11,880 ($14,589.22). Also, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,521.00). Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.