Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $15.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

