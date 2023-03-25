Rentokil Initial plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3169 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $35.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RTO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.
