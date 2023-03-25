Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CS opened at $0.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 487.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $98,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

