Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Capitalization Tops $6.25 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $182.74 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00333054 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,154.29 or 0.26051222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,608,984,384,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,543,702,238,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

