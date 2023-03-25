Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

