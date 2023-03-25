Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.21 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $81.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $324.28 or 0.01178269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,497,486 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

