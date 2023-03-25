Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.36

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $53.06 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00129734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00037148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.