685 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

