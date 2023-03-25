265 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

