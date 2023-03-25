Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $50,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
