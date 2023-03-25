Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $50,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.