Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

