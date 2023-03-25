NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.96 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00007120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $94.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017977 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.97515667 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $107,068,756.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

