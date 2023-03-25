Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Progressive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

