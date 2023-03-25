ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $2,336.47 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

