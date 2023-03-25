1,194 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

