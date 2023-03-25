610 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 636,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

YUM stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

