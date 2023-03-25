Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $77,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

