Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $85,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

