Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

FAST stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.