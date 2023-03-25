1,750 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

