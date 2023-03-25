Private Trust Co. NA Has $855,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

