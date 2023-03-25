Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

