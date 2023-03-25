Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 255 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

PAYC stock opened at $271.56 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.90 and its 200-day moving average is $317.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

