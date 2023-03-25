Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after buying an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

