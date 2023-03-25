Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $104,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

SUB opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

