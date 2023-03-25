Private Trust Co. NA Sells 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $344.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.40. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

