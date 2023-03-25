Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,197 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $109.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
