Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

