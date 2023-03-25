Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5,107.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 275,304 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

