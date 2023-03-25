Private Trust Co. NA Has $910,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

