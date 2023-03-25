Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.