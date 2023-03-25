Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

