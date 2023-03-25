SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

