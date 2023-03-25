Private Trust Co. NA Buys 15,648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

