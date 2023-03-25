2,040 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

