Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

