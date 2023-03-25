Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

