iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

