Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $6.76 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 61,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 138,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

