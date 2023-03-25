Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.