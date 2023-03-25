Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

