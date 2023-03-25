Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

FHLC stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

