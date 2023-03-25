Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

