Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $346.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.