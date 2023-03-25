Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $346.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.