Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 259 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $200.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

