Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 304 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

