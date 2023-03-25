Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $7.15 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

