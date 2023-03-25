Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 890 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

